    News Update: Covid-19 Vaccines in the Kaiserslautern Military Community

    RP, GERMANY

    04.21.2021

    Audio by Spc. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Message from the 86th medical wing commander, Airforce Colonel Mihata, about where, when and how you are able to get vaccinated in the Kaiserslautern military community.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 04:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66752
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108419719.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News Update: Covid-19 Vaccines in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, by SPC Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kaiserslautern Military Community

