    News Update: 86th Airlift Command Teams message about Covid-19

    RP, GERMANY

    06.04.2021

    Audio by Spc. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The message is the 86th Airlift command team update on the Covid situation in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. Brigadier General Joshua Olsen and Command Chief Master Sargent Hope Skibitsky were able to share this message on AFN Kaiserslautern.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 04:53
    Location: RP, DE
