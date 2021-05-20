Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Domestic Abuse (Radio Spot)

    Domestic Abuse (Radio Spot)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2021

    Audio by Spc. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Domestic violence has may faces and can happen to anyone. if you know someone who suffers from domestic abuse reach out to family advocacy program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 04:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66750
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108419717.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Abuse (Radio Spot), by SPC Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Domestic Abuse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT