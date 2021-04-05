The Baumholder warrior zone is open again. It allows solders the ability to play video games, watch movies and have a place to chill.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 04:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66749
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108419716.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder Warrior Zone (Radio Spot), by SPC Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT