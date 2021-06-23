Palmetto Guardian - Episode 105

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Megan Hall, South Carolina National Guard LGBTQ special emphasis program member, and Jennifer Wolff, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health specialist, about bringing awareness to the LGBTQ community, as well as educational resources that are available to service members and their families. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.