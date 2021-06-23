Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 105

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Audio by Spc. Josiah Lining 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Megan Hall, South Carolina National Guard LGBTQ special emphasis program member, and Jennifer Wolff, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health specialist, about bringing awareness to the LGBTQ community, as well as educational resources that are available to service members and their families. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 13:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66743
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108418080.mp3
    Length: 00:20:05
    Year 2021
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 105, by SPC Josiah Lining, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    South Carolina National Guard
    Palmetto Guardian
    Military Podcast
    LGBTQ Awareness

