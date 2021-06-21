Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    bowling center spot Naples Italy

    bowling center spot Naples Italy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.21.2021

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    A spot highlighting the reopening of the Bowling Center on Naval Support Site Naples.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 06:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66728
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108415196.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre SPOT
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, bowling center spot Naples Italy, by SA Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT