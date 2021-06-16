Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Violence Assistance - TheHotline.org

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.16.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Blackwell 

    AFN Naples

    210616-N-ND356-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 16, 2021) Domestic violence radio spot creating awareness that domestic violence can happen to anyone. The spot promotes the National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org) as a resource for those in need. (U. S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica O. Blackwell)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 06:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66725
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108415186.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Composer MC2 Jessica O. Blackwell
    Year 2021
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Violence Assistance - TheHotline.org, by PO2 Jessica Blackwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

