210616-N-ND356-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 16, 2021) Domestic violence radio spot creating awareness that domestic violence can happen to anyone. The spot promotes the National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org) as a resource for those in need. (U. S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica O. Blackwell)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 06:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66725
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108415186.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Composer
|MC2 Jessica O. Blackwell
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Domestic Violence Assistance - TheHotline.org, by PO2 Jessica Blackwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
