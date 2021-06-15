III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, interviews with Yomiuri Shimbun reporter Keisuke Yano (矢野 恵祐) in Okinawa, Japan, June 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 01:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66722
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108414808.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:31
|Artist
|Keisuke Yano
|Conductor
|III MEF
|Album
|III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General interview with Yomiuri Shimbun
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General interview with Yomiuri Shimbun, by 1LT Pawel Puczko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT