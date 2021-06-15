Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General interview with Yomiuri Shimbun

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.15.2021

    Audio by 1st Lt. Pawel Puczko 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, interviews with Yomiuri Shimbun reporter Keisuke Yano (矢野 恵祐) in Okinawa, Japan, June 15, 2021.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 01:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:31
    Artist Keisuke Yano
    Conductor III MEF
    Year 2021
    Genre Interview
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    interview
    Japan
    Okinawa
    III MEF CG
    Yomiuri Shimbun
    Lt. Gen H. Stacy Clardy

