    TRADOC Talks - Episode 9 - Diversity, Inclusion, History and Memory: America and its Army

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 9 - Diversity, Inclusion, History and Memory: America and its Army

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Mr. Charles Bowery, Executive Director for the U.S. Center of Military History joined Maj. Gen. Daniel Christian, Deputy Chief of Staff for TRADOC, to discuss how the Army's history has shaped the force it is today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 9 - Diversity, Inclusion, History and Memory: America and its Army, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    ArmyHistory
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

