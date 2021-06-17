Mr. Charles Bowery, Executive Director for the U.S. Center of Military History joined Maj. Gen. Daniel Christian, Deputy Chief of Staff for TRADOC, to discuss how the Army's history has shaped the force it is today.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 14:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66713
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108414101.mp3
|Length:
|01:06:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 9 - Diversity, Inclusion, History and Memory: America and its Army, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT