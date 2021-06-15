This Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Mr. Pete Rogers. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation with Pete Rogers, a human resources professional and special emphasis program manager whose life experiences paved the way for his role today as a mentor, advocate, compassionate advisor, and trusted colleague. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 14:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66708
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108412140.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:26
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Pete Rogers, by Susan Farley and Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT