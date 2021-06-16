Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Jeffry Priela-Tam

This Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Mr. Jeffry Priela-Tam. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation with Jeffry Priela-Tam about his efforts to raise money and awareness for LGBTQ issues. As "Stormtrooper Jeff," he dresses as a Star Wars stormtrooper to run 5Ks and participate in a variety of fundraisers. His determination is inspiring! Recorded at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on June 16 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.
|06.16.2021
|06.21.2021 14:03
|Newscasts
|00:35:49
|2021
|Podcast
