Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Travis McCune

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66705" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Mr. Travis McCune. Tangents host Susan Farley sits down with NUWC Division Newport's Chief Strategist Travis McCune about coming out, mentoring, and what Pride Month means to him. He says so many great things that people need to hear and his laugh makes the best .wav file. This conversation between work colleagues captures some defining, heartfelt moments in McCune’s personal and career journey. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley, edited by John Vannucci.