    Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Travis McCune

    Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Travis McCune

    RI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Audio by Susan Farley and Staff Sgt. John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Mr. Travis McCune. Tangents host Susan Farley sits down with NUWC Division Newport's Chief Strategist Travis McCune about coming out, mentoring, and what Pride Month means to him. He says so many great things that people need to hear and his laugh makes the best .wav file. This conversation between work colleagues captures some defining, heartfelt moments in McCune’s personal and career journey. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley, edited by John Vannucci.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 14:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66705
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108412137.mp3
    Length: 00:32:26
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: RI, US
    TAGS

    engineering
    Pride
    Navy
    NAVSEA
    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport
    LGBTQ

