This Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Lieutenant Col. Bree Fram. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation with LtCol Fram, an active duty astronautical engineer (rocket scientist!) in the US Air Force and who will be re-commissioning into the Space Force in spring 2021. She talks to us about her experiences in the Air Force, her passion for space and the importance of supporting transgender troops. Recorded at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on June 18 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.
This work, Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Lieutenant Col. Bree Fram, by Susan Farley and Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
