    Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Lieutenant Col. Bree Fram

    RI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Audio by Susan Farley and Public Affairs Office

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Lieutenant Col. Bree Fram. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation with LtCol Fram, an active duty astronautical engineer (rocket scientist!) in the US Air Force and who will be re-commissioning into the Space Force in spring 2021. She talks to us about her experiences in the Air Force, her passion for space and the importance of supporting transgender troops. Recorded at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on June 18 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:16
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Lieutenant Col. Bree Fram, by Susan Farley and Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineering
    Pride
    Navy
    NAVSEA
    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport
    LGBTQ

