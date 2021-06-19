Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Mr. Michael Bedwell

    RI, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Audio by Susan Farley and Public Affairs Office

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Mr. Michael Bedwell. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation with Michael Bedwell, a documentarian of the Gay Rights Movement. His friendship with Air Force Technical Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, who was a Vietnam War veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and the first service person to come out as gay, provided him with unique insight into the evolution of gays in the military. Recorded at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on June 19 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 14:02
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: RI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Mr. Michael Bedwell, by Susan Farley and Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineering
    Pride
    Navy
    NAVSEA
    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport
    LGBTQ

