Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Mr. Michael Bedwell

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66703" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Mr. Michael Bedwell. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation with Michael Bedwell, a documentarian of the Gay Rights Movement. His friendship with Air Force Technical Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, who was a Vietnam War veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and the first service person to come out as gay, provided him with unique insight into the evolution of gays in the military. Recorded at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on June 19 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.