Dr. Kamran Ghiassi, an AFRL senior research chemist and team lead, discusses satellite propulsion, STEM outreach and teamwork.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 10:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66697
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108408422.mp3
|Length:
|00:49:31
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Lab Life - Episode 48: Analytical Chemistry and Electric Propulsion, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT