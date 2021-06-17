SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 6: Unified Action

Brazilian Lt. Gen. David Almeida Alcoforado, Deputy Director for United States Southern Command’s Strategy, Policy, and Plans Directorate, talks about the importance of partnership and his role in translating U.S. National Security and National Military Strategies into the Command’s Strategy and Campaign Plan as well as country-specific, theater security cooperation activities and engagements. (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted and produced by Rich Crusan)