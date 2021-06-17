Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 6: Unified Action

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    U.S. Southern Command

    Brazilian Lt. Gen. David Almeida Alcoforado, Deputy Director for United States Southern Command’s Strategy, Policy, and Plans Directorate, talks about the importance of partnership and his role in translating U.S. National Security and National Military Strategies into the Command’s Strategy and Campaign Plan as well as country-specific, theater security cooperation activities and engagements. (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted and produced by Rich Crusan)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 10:56
    Category: Newscasts
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    SOUTHCOM Podcast

