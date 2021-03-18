V Corps took its first steps toward validation during the Victory Glide exercise at the Joint Multinational Simulations Center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 5-13, 2021.
Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 09:21
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|66676
Filename:
|2106/DOD_108405766.mp3
Length:
|00:02:00
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps takes steps toward validation during Victory Glide, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
