Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps takes steps toward validation during Victory Glide

    V Corps takes steps toward validation during Victory Glide

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.18.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    V Corps took its first steps toward validation during the Victory Glide exercise at the Joint Multinational Simulations Center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 5-13, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66676
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108405766.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps takes steps toward validation during Victory Glide, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V Corps
    Joint Multinational Simulations Center
    #StrongerTogether
    7th Army Training Command
    Victory Glide

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT