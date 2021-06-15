Episode one of, Safety Chat, where we talk with Chief Master Sgt. Kevin James, Safety Career Field Manager and Senior Master Sgt. Jesus Ontiveros, Branch Chief, Reports Analysis and Investigations-SEGR about things happening in the career field. They also discuss implementation of Gen. Charles Q. Brown's Accelerate change or lose document. (U.S. Air Force audio recorded by Jessie Perkins and Keith Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 09:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|66656
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108401912.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:13
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Chat Episode One, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT