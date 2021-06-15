Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Chat Episode One

    Safety Chat Episode One

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Audio by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    Episode one of, Safety Chat, where we talk with Chief Master Sgt. Kevin James, Safety Career Field Manager and Senior Master Sgt. Jesus Ontiveros, Branch Chief, Reports Analysis and Investigations-SEGR about things happening in the career field. They also discuss implementation of Gen. Charles Q. Brown's Accelerate change or lose document. (U.S. Air Force audio recorded by Jessie Perkins and Keith Wright)

    AFSEC

