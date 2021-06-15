Safety Chat Episode One

Episode one of, Safety Chat, where we talk with Chief Master Sgt. Kevin James, Safety Career Field Manager and Senior Master Sgt. Jesus Ontiveros, Branch Chief, Reports Analysis and Investigations-SEGR about things happening in the career field. They also discuss implementation of Gen. Charles Q. Brown's Accelerate change or lose document. (U.S. Air Force audio recorded by Jessie Perkins and Keith Wright)