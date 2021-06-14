U.S. Navy Reserve officer Lt. Shalena Peterson, a physician assistant attached to the Navy Operational Support Center - Knoxville, TN, talks about her time at the IRT. She also shares some preventative medicine tips, and explains how to join the Navy in a state with no ocean front property. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 13:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66653
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108401412.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:18
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|MILLEN, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD Joint Medical Training Comes to Georgia, by SMSgt Ken Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT