    Episode 3: Innovation in the JAG Community

    Episode 3: Innovation in the JAG Community

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2018

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Members of the JAG community Innovation Council discuss the new "JAG Crunch" challenge, and the importance of sharing and resourcing good ideas across the enterprise. They talk about why their council was formed, and how it can help eliminate barriers to innovation.

