    Episode 6: The Role of the Middle Manager

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2018

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Lt. Cmdr. Denise Romeo, professional development officer at Region Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic, discusses the role of the middle manager with Capt. Peter Koebler. They talk about tips for success and how to bring value to the organization at that level.

