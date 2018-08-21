Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Episode 8: Reflections on the First Tour Judge Advocate Experience

    08.21.2018

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Lt. Cmdr. Denise Romeo, professional development officer at Region Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic, sat down with two first tour judge advocates, Lt. Shauna Morris and Lt. Aaron Spencer, to discuss how they felt going into their second tours and their experiences preparing for that next assignment, the process, the excitement and fear!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 8: Reflections on the First Tour Judge Advocate Experience, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy

