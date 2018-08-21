Episode 8: Reflections on the First Tour Judge Advocate Experience

Lt. Cmdr. Denise Romeo, professional development officer at Region Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic, sat down with two first tour judge advocates, Lt. Shauna Morris and Lt. Aaron Spencer, to discuss how they felt going into their second tours and their experiences preparing for that next assignment, the process, the excitement and fear!
