Lt. Elizabeth Kiessling discusses the Diversity Liaison Program with Capt. Thomas Leary, Lt. Damon Burman, and Lt. Chris Ironroad. They talk about how the Navy JAG Corps has expanded relationships with diversity groups and the importance of inclusion.
This work, Episode 11: Diversity Liaison Program, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
