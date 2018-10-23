Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Episode 13: Serving as a Judge on the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2018

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Patty Babb, the public affairs officer for the Navy's JAG community, discusses the judicial screening board and the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals with Capt. Frank Hutchison and Capt. Marcus Fulton.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 10.23.2018
    TAGS

    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy

