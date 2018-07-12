Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Episode 17: Voir Dire: A Conversation with Command Master Chief Julie Tessmer

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2018

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    In the second episode of the Reserve JAG community's Voir Dire podcast collection, Lt. Cmdr. Hunter Abell interviews Command Master Chief Julie Tessmer, Reserve Component JAG Law Program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2018
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 14:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66624
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108398419.mp3
    Length: 00:14:47
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 17: Voir Dire: A Conversation with Command Master Chief Julie Tessmer, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy

