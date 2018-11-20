Lt. Cmdr. Denise Romeo, professional development officer at Region Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic, discusses the selection process for an assignment at a Combatant Command with Cmdr. Marc Brewen, Deputy Staff Judge Advocate for United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM).
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 14:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66622
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108398413.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:13
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Episode 16: Combatant Command Assignments, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT