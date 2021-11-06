A Key Leader Engagement was held onboard the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams between Major General Andrew M. Rohling, Commander of U.S. Army Southern Task Force, Africa and leadership from Moroccan Southern Zone Command during African Lion 21. Senior Airman Andre Brown is on the scene to give us insight into one of those meetings.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2021 06:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66617
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108396299.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, African Lion 2021- Hershel "Woody" Williams DV Engagement, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT