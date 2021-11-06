Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021- Hershel "Woody" Williams DV Engagement

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.11.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    A Key Leader Engagement was held onboard the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams between Major General Andrew M. Rohling, Commander of U.S. Army Southern Task Force, Africa and leadership from Moroccan Southern Zone Command during African Lion 21. Senior Airman Andre Brown is on the scene to give us insight into one of those meetings.

