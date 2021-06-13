The FireDawg Podcast - Fire Protection History - Part 3 - 1980's - 1990's - Damean Moore

In this series, Matt joins SMSgt Dameon Moore to cover Air Force Fire Protection history. The material covered in this episode and in all other history episodes comes from a variety of sources mentioned in Part 1. Most of which can be found on our website firedawg.us.



Part 3 covers the 1980s through the 1990s.