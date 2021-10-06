Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of The Marne Report we chat with the Club Stewart business manager, Lesley Ryckman about winning the James A. Carroll Jr. award for excellence in food and beverage management. Tyler Gierber, the MWR Business Operations division chief is also on hand to talk about his awesome team and other great programs the community can look forward to on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 21:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:11:24
    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

