On this week's edition of The Marne Report we chat with the Club Stewart business manager, Lesley Ryckman about winning the James A. Carroll Jr. award for excellence in food and beverage management. Tyler Gierber, the MWR Business Operations division chief is also on hand to talk about his awesome team and other great programs the community can look forward to on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 21:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66614
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108395387.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
