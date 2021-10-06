Raven Conversations: Episode 68 Pride in Service

Today's episode is a special one. It's Pride Month and we invited a few members of the LGBTQ community to come in and talk about their experiences serving openly in the military and the Washington National Guard. We talked with Chief Warrant Officer 4 Valerie Mariano, 1st Lt. Johanna Lockhart, Capt. Callie Kiaunis and Travis Linares-Hengen, who works in the Emergency Management Division. Travis's story is particularly compelling as he was discharged under the Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy - a policy that has since been rescinded and now allows LGBTQ service members to serve without repercussions.



This is probably the most open, honest and candid discussion that we've ever had on this podcast. I hope the stories and experiences you will hear in this episode with help enlighten you to the hardships that these service members endured during their careers and still continue to go through. There is much work still to be done.



Some of the language you will hear can be offensive to some listeners.