    African Lion 2021- HIMAR

    GRIER LABOUIE, MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Audio by Cpl. Christopher Brecht 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Hunter Cambell assigned to the Aries Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Battalion a High discusses a Mobility Artillery Rocket System live fire during African Lion 2021 on Grier Labouie, June 10, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 03:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: GRIER LABOUIE, MA
