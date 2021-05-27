Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneath the Wing – Episode 17

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Todd, 133rd Force Support Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., May 27, 2021. Todd shares her experiences as a mental health technician with the 133rd Medical Group, talks about strengthening relationships, and her assignment to the Department of Defense Board on Diversity and Inclusion.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

