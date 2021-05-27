Beneath the Wing – Episode 17

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Todd, 133rd Force Support Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., May 27, 2021. Todd shares her experiences as a mental health technician with the 133rd Medical Group, talks about strengthening relationships, and her assignment to the Department of Defense Board on Diversity and Inclusion.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)