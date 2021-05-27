U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Todd, 133rd Force Support Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., May 27, 2021. Todd shares her experiences as a mental health technician with the 133rd Medical Group, talks about strengthening relationships, and her assignment to the Department of Defense Board on Diversity and Inclusion.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 07:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66596
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108392196.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:16
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Beneath the Wing – Episode 17, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT