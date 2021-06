(Domestic Violence) - Restricted & Unrestricted Reporting

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HAS MANY KINDS OF FACES BEHIND THE WHITE PICKET FENCES. SOMETIMES IT’S A BRUISE OR A SCREAM. SOMETIMES IT’S A SMILE OR A LAUGH. WHAT EVER IT LOOKS OR SOUNDS LIKE, THERE IS HELP. YOU CAN GIVE AN UNRESTRICTED REPORT TO ANY PROVIDER OR THE MILITARY POLICE. YOU ALSO HAVE THE CHOICE OF GIVING RESTRICTED REPORTS TO CHAPLAINS, HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS, OR VICTIM ADVOCATES WHILE STILL GETTING ALL THE CARE YOU NEED. YOUR REPORT STAYS CONFIDENTIAL UNLESS IT INVOLVES CHILREN OR A LIFE-THREATENING EVENT. REMEMBER YOUR OPTIONS. REACH OUT FOR HELP TO BREAK DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.