    Tangents Podcast - Dr. Steve Bordonaro

    RI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Audio by Susan Farley and Staff Sgt. John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This Tangents podcast episode features Dr. Steve Bordonaro. Bordonaro, the Navy’s North East Tech Bridge talks to Susan Farley, MRC about his career, being bamboozled by Dr. Vittorio Ricci and everything Tech Bridge, mostly everything Tech Bridge. Official Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 21:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66568
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108391276.mp3
    Length: 00:19:55
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: RI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tangents Podcast - Dr. Steve Bordonaro, by Susan Farley and SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    engineering
    NUWC
    Navy
    Newport
    NAVSEA
    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport
    tech bridge

