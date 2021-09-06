This Tangents podcast episode features Dr. Steve Bordonaro. Bordonaro, the Navy’s North East Tech Bridge talks to Susan Farley, MRC about his career, being bamboozled by Dr. Vittorio Ricci and everything Tech Bridge, mostly everything Tech Bridge. Official Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 21:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66568
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108391276.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:55
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Tangents Podcast - Dr. Steve Bordonaro, by Susan Farley and SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT