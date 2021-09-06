Life as a Soldier - Ep. 5

Life as a Soldier podcast is hosted by the Senior Enlisted adviser (Demon 7) of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division who has discussions with soldiers from our organization about a particular topic or current events. Episode 5 focuses on the importance of fitness and the Army Combat Fitness Test
|06.09.2021
|06.09.2021 06:21
|Newscasts
|66564
|2106/DOD_108389566.mp3
|00:40:57
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
