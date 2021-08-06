Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 41. Volunteering for the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group with Maj Alea Nadeem and Maj Sam Sliney

In today’s interview, we have 2 guests to discuss a unique volunteer opportunity within the Air Force that many may not be aware of called the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group. And we take a closer look at one of the main action teams within this group called the Women’s Initiative Team (WIT). WIT played a key role in the updates to the new 2021 Air Force female hair standards.



This is also the first interview where we’ve specifically addressed the aspect of volunteering. It goes without saying that volunteering of one’s time, talent and/or treasure is not only good from a spiritual, religious, or emotional standpoint but also from a leadership development perspective. In fact, volunteering is often the only way that you may be able to get involved with certain activities like our 2 guests will be discussing today.



Major Alea Nadeem is Department of Defense Legislative Fellow assigned to the Secretary of the Air Force, Legislative Liaison, Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. She is assigned to Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski. She also chairs the Air Force Women’s Initiative Team (WIT) as part of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group, which we’ll be talking about today.



Our second guest is Major Sam Sliney. She is a member of WIT and currently working on DoD policy to assist females within the military on the transport of breast milk while nursing their children and traveling for work. Major Sliney is currently the Area Defense Counsel at Pope Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where she is responsible for providing defense services to the 2,600 Airmen assigned to Pope Army Airfield and Fort Bragg. She previously was the Deputy Staff Judge Advocate at the same installation. Prior to that position, she was assigned as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina.