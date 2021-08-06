Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spiritual Readiness Refuel - Episode 4

    Spiritual Readiness Refuel - Episode 4

    NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Audio by Maj. Matthew Bryant 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Chaplain Matthew Bryant 914th Air Refueling Wing Chapel Team, equipping you with tools and real stories of faith, inspiration and resilience. Helping you to hone the mind and live resilience. This episode is the third of nine resiliency refuels, a series breaking down Dr. Henry Cloud's book, "Nine things you must simply do to succeed in love and life."

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 14:55
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Readiness Refuel - Episode 4, by Maj. Matthew Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spiritual
    Chaplain
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    914th ARW

