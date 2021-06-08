Pacific Pulse: June 8, 2021

On this Pacific Pulse, Gen Charles Flynn assumed command of the U.S. Army Pacific, Marine Rotational-Darwin and the Australian Defense Force successfully completed a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise, and multiple submarines departed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to participate in the exercise Agile Dagger 2021.
