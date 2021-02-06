Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Radio Report - Pride Month

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.02.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    Listen in for some history on Pride Month.

    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Radio Report - Pride Month, by PO3 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pride
    LGBTQ
    Misawa Radio Report

