    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chevrons - Ep 001 - Command Chief of the Air National Guard

    Chevrons - Ep 001 - Command Chief of the Air National Guard

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Audio by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Maurice Williams, Command Chief of the Air National Guard, shared his thoughts and unique perspectives on enlisted development, domestic operations, leadership and the future role of the air national guard.

    ANG
    Command Chief
    Enlisted Force
    Chevrons
    102nd IW

