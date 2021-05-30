In this series, Matt joins SMSgt Dameon Moore to cover Air Force Fire Protection history. The material covered today and in all other history episodes come from a variety of sources mentioned in Part 1. Most of which can be found on our website firedawg.us.
Part 2 covers the 1960s through the 1970s.
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Fire Protection History - Part 2 - 1960's - 1970's - Damean Moore, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson
