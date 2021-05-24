Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Journeys Through Leadership Episode 4, SEA Tony Whitehead

    Journeys Through Leadership Episode 4, SEA Tony Whitehead

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead talked with Chief Richardson about creating a generation of leaders who aren't afraid to take risks and how current leaders must empower people by making them a part of decisions now.

    He also discusses his definition of leadership, how learning comes from experiences and utilizing what you learn from those experiences, understanding the importance of hearing "No" and growing from it, extremism and racial disparity among the ranks and the importance of having a diversity of experience.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    NGB
    ANG
    NYNG
    109AW

