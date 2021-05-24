Journeys Through Leadership Episode 4, SEA Tony Whitehead

Educate. Empower. Execute.



Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead talked with Chief Richardson about creating a generation of leaders who aren't afraid to take risks and how current leaders must empower people by making them a part of decisions now.



He also discusses his definition of leadership, how learning comes from experiences and utilizing what you learn from those experiences, understanding the importance of hearing "No" and growing from it, extremism and racial disparity among the ranks and the importance of having a diversity of experience.