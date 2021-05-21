Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    This edition of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's The Marne Report podcast features the updated General Order 1, new mask guidelines and return to work info for all DOD employees.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66417
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108354617.mp3
    Length: 00:28:17
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

