Palmetto Guardian Episode 101

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with licensed professional counselor and former service member Eric Beasley, MA LPC, NCC, about strategies of preventing and managing anger. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Spc. Flonasia Neals with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 14:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:26:07
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
