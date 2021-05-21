Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 101

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 101

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with licensed professional counselor and former service member Eric Beasley, MA LPC, NCC, about strategies of preventing and managing anger. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Spc. Flonasia Neals with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

