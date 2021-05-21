Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 28: Enablers in a BCT

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    05.21.2021

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Lt. Col. John "JD" Davis, the commander of the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, sits down troopers from his squadron to talk about the diverse capabilities that enablers across his formation bring to the fight. Guests include 2nd Lt. Myles Wessinger, Staff Sgt. Olusola Ayeni, Staff Sgt. Nichelle Bishop, Sgt. Jared Helms, and Sgt. Jason Pinkerton.

    TAGS

    2CR
    Stronger Together
    BEB
    Train to Win
    Kill Tank Radio
    Regimental Engineers

