Kill Tank Radio - Episode 28: Enablers in a BCT

Lt. Col. John "JD" Davis, the commander of the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, sits down troopers from his squadron to talk about the diverse capabilities that enablers across his formation bring to the fight. Guests include 2nd Lt. Myles Wessinger, Staff Sgt. Olusola Ayeni, Staff Sgt. Nichelle Bishop, Sgt. Jared Helms, and Sgt. Jason Pinkerton.