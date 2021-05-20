Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 54 Chief, the last cavalry mount

Chief, the last cavalry mount on the rolls of the US Army passed away in May 1968. On this week's episode, Dr. Bob Smith of the Fort Riley Museum Complex tells us about Chief's life and legacy at Fort Riley.
