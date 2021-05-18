On this Pacific Pulse, The Patriot Master Gunner course is being held in Japan for the first time, U.S. and Singapore celebrate a 40-year partnership by conducting exercise Tiger Balm, and the U.S. Coast Guard concludes training with the Philippine Coast Guard.
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 18, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
