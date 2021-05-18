Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 18, 2021

    JAPAN

    05.18.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    On this Pacific Pulse, The Patriot Master Gunner course is being held in Japan for the first time, U.S. and Singapore celebrate a 40-year partnership by conducting exercise Tiger Balm, and the U.S. Coast Guard concludes training with the Philippine Coast Guard.

    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    radio
    coast guard
    air force
    Pacific Pulse

