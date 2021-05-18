USO Rota is hosting a free ice cream day on June 16th at 11 am. USO Rota services over 6,000 US service members and their dependents providing free events to increase moral and comradery.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 10:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66370
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108345602.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Rota National Ice Cream Day, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
