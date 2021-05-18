Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Rota National Ice Cream Day

    SPAIN

    05.18.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    USO Rota is hosting a free ice cream day on June 16th at 11 am. USO Rota services over 6,000 US service members and their dependents providing free events to increase moral and comradery.

    USO
    Ice Cream
    Navy
    Rota

