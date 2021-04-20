Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210420-N-NA180-1003.mp4

    RI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This Tangents podcast episode for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month features RDML. Huan Nguyen. Nguyen, the Navy’s first Vietnamese-American flag officer talks about surviving the Vietnam war, his journey to the United States and joining the U.S. Navy, and the perception of Asian Americans. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:41:23
