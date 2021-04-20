210420-N-NA180-1003.mp4

This Tangents podcast episode for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month features RDML. Huan Nguyen. Nguyen, the Navy’s first Vietnamese-American flag officer talks about surviving the Vietnam war, his journey to the United States and joining the U.S. Navy, and the perception of Asian Americans. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.

