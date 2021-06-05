Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 52 Soldiers become citizens

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 52 Soldiers become citizens

    KS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week on Fort Riley the Podcast we celebrate citizenship with about 16 Fort Riley Soldiers who participated in a naturalization ceremony April 28 in Kansas City.

